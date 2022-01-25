By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly was poised to vote on a pair of GOP-backed bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters. One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. The Senate and Assembly passed the measure and sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers. Another bill the Assembly was set to consider would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

