By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s budget picture improved by nearly $2.9 billion with a revised forecast released driven by higher-than-expected tax collections that will force the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide whether to spend the surplus, save it or put it toward tax cuts. Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday that the money would go toward tax cuts in the next budget to be written in 2023. Gov. Tony Evers, who signed two Republican-authored budgets into law that cut taxes, called for immediate action to help Wisconsin families and businesses.

