By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is refusing to say whether he would support legalizing absentee ballot boxes in the battleground state after former President Donald Trump spoke out against it. Vos in 2020 voiced support for absentee ballot drop boxes while arguing against the collection of ballots in Madison parks by election workers. Republicans are working on election-related bills for consideration later this year. Wisconsin law does not currently authorize absentee ballot boxes, even though they were widely used in 2020, an issue that’s the subject of ongoing lawsuits and a growing partisan divide.

