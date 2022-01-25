The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 75, Notre Dame 65

Barron 57, Amery 50

Brookfield East 68, Germantown 63

Bruce 70, Birchwood 31

Burlington 56, Badger 34

Chequamegon 76, Rib Lake 64

Clear Lake 86, Frederic 41

Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 41

De Pere 81, Pulaski 48

Freedom 65, Waupaca 45

Goodman 69, Tomahawk 58

Grantsburg 66, Northwood 58

Green Bay Southwest 51, Green Bay Preble 41

Highland 62, Potosi 51

Hope 63, Heritage Christian 55

Howards Grove 87, Kohler 48

Hurley 77, Butternut 33

Kettle Moraine 53, Arrowhead 44

La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 54

Lake Mills 45, St. John’s NW Military Academy 37

Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 55

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Marinette 41

Marshfield 78, Merrill 47

New Auburn 64, Winter 35

Peshtigo 75, Sevastopol 33

Pewaukee 91, Cudahy 23

Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51

Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55

Racine Case 82, Racine Park 66

Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Benton 32

Seymour 40, Green Bay East 38

Sheboygan Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

South Shore 66, Mellen 62

Southern Door 71, Oconto 52

St. Marys Springs 59, Laconia 48

Stevens Point 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Stockbridge 63, Tri-County 18

Stratford 63, Assumption 37

Suring 47, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

The Prairie School 81, Catholic Central 48

Tomah 52, Aquinas 49

Tomahawk 64, White Lake 22

Waterford 80, Delavan-Darien 69

Westosha Central 79, Wilmot Union 42

Whitefish Bay 55, Hartford Union 53

Wisconsin Dells 71, Baraboo 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 49

___

