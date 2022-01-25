The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 75, Notre Dame 65
Barron 57, Amery 50
Brookfield East 68, Germantown 63
Bruce 70, Birchwood 31
Burlington 56, Badger 34
Chequamegon 76, Rib Lake 64
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 41
Clintonville 52, Fox Valley Lutheran 41
De Pere 81, Pulaski 48
Freedom 65, Waupaca 45
Goodman 69, Tomahawk 58
Grantsburg 66, Northwood 58
Green Bay Southwest 51, Green Bay Preble 41
Highland 62, Potosi 51
Hope 63, Heritage Christian 55
Howards Grove 87, Kohler 48
Hurley 77, Butternut 33
Kettle Moraine 53, Arrowhead 44
La Crosse Logan 56, Sparta 54
Lake Mills 45, St. John’s NW Military Academy 37
Laona-Wabeno 58, Elcho 55
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Marinette 41
Marshfield 78, Merrill 47
New Auburn 64, Winter 35
Peshtigo 75, Sevastopol 33
Pewaukee 91, Cudahy 23
Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51
Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55
Racine Case 82, Racine Park 66
Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Benton 32
Seymour 40, Green Bay East 38
Sheboygan Christian 77, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
South Shore 66, Mellen 62
Southern Door 71, Oconto 52
St. Marys Springs 59, Laconia 48
Stevens Point 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Stockbridge 63, Tri-County 18
Stratford 63, Assumption 37
Suring 47, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
The Prairie School 81, Catholic Central 48
Tomah 52, Aquinas 49
Tomahawk 64, White Lake 22
Waterford 80, Delavan-Darien 69
Westosha Central 79, Wilmot Union 42
Whitefish Bay 55, Hartford Union 53
Wisconsin Dells 71, Baraboo 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 86, New Berlin Eisenhower 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..