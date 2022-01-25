The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augustine Prep 50, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 45
Bowler 33, Marion 21
Catholic Memorial 66, Waukesha South 47
Clear Lake 59, Frederic 17
Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Gilmanton 26
Crandon 65, Crivitz 28
De Pere 70, Pulaski 38
Fennimore 55, Iowa-Grant 37
Homestead 56, Nicolet 38
Howards Grove 74, Kohler 33
Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41
Laconia 70, Valders 45
Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46
Marshfield 61, Merrill 45
Milwaukee Golda Meir 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 8
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 34, Faith Christian 33
Muskego 50, Mukwonago 41
Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 24
Northwood 59, Grantsburg 29
Pacelli 39, Port Edwards 36
Pius XI Catholic 77, West Allis Central 23
Plymouth 51, Berlin 42
Prairie du Chien 64, Aquinas 53
Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23
Racine Case 78, Racine Park 38
Racine Lutheran 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 17
Saint Francis 60, Messmer 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Reedsville 51
Sheboygan Falls 69, Ozaukee 46
Spencer 56, Owen-Withee 32
St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24
The Prairie School 77, Catholic Central 27
Tomahawk 38, Tigerton 16
University Lake/Trinity 54, Milwaukee Early View 43
Waupun 71, Winneconne 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 77, De Soto 29
West De Pere 66, Appleton West 52
Weston 67, Seneca 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Shiocton 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
