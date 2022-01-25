The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 50, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 45

Bowler 33, Marion 21

Catholic Memorial 66, Waukesha South 47

Clear Lake 59, Frederic 17

Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Gilmanton 26

Crandon 65, Crivitz 28

De Pere 70, Pulaski 38

Fennimore 55, Iowa-Grant 37

Homestead 56, Nicolet 38

Howards Grove 74, Kohler 33

Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41

Laconia 70, Valders 45

Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46

Marshfield 61, Merrill 45

Milwaukee Golda Meir 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 8

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 34, Faith Christian 33

Muskego 50, Mukwonago 41

Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 24

Northwood 59, Grantsburg 29

Pacelli 39, Port Edwards 36

Pius XI Catholic 77, West Allis Central 23

Plymouth 51, Berlin 42

Prairie du Chien 64, Aquinas 53

Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23

Racine Case 78, Racine Park 38

Racine Lutheran 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 17

Saint Francis 60, Messmer 49

Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Reedsville 51

Sheboygan Falls 69, Ozaukee 46

Spencer 56, Owen-Withee 32

St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24

The Prairie School 77, Catholic Central 27

Tomahawk 38, Tigerton 16

University Lake/Trinity 54, Milwaukee Early View 43

Waupun 71, Winneconne 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 77, De Soto 29

West De Pere 66, Appleton West 52

Weston 67, Seneca 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Shiocton 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..