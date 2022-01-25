MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power to spend federal money sent to Wisconsin would be taken away from the governor and given to the Legislature under a proposed constitutional amendment the state Senate was to approve Tuesday. The Republican-authored proposal must pass the Assembly this year, and both houses again next session, before it would be put to voters for final approval. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers cannot veto constitutional amendments. Evers did veto a Republican bill last year that would have required the Legislature to sign off on his plans for spending $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money coming to the state.

