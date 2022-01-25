MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers ware poised to sign off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers. The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years. They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople. The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021. The Senate passed all the contracts Tuesday with no debate. The Assembly was expected to approve the deals later in the day. Approval by both houses would send the contracts to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.

