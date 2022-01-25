MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed a Republican-authored bill that would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting. The measure comes in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California. There’s been no reports of similar smash-and-grabs in Wisconsin, but the bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Duey Stroebel, said in written remarks to the Senate judiciary committee that the state must send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished. Under the bill, the severity of penalties for committing thefts as a group would be determined by the total value of the all the stolen items. The Assembly approved the bill Tuesday on a 59-33 vote. It goes next to the Senate.

