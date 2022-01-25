By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks second in the league allowing just 102.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Bucks are 7-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 36.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 19 the Cavaliers won 119-90 led by 23 points from Cedi Osman, while Jordan Nwora scored 28 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.6 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 24.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 104.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (illness).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Wesley Matthews: out (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.