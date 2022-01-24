Authorities say a 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township. Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone. She was hospitalized for shoulder pain.

