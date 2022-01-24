MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say the six people found dead in a Milwaukee home had apparently been shot. Sgt. Efrain Cornejo says the victims had injuries that are suspected to have been caused by gunfire. Police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where the victims were found. They discovered five bodies. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead, including five men and one woman, were pending. Cornejo says authorities are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

