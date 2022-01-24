The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 59, Port Edwards 31

Augusta 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57

Belleville 85, Turner 56

Black Hawk 34, Argyle 33

Cadott 57, Glenwood City 42

Cambria-Friesland 47, Madison Abundant Life 42

Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47

Cameron 80, Barron 71

Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Central 63

Chippewa Falls 50, Menomonie 47

Cumberland 79, Amery 55

De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46

Drummond 52, Butternut 31

Durand 69, Fall Creek 63

East Troy 52, Edgerton 37

Fennimore 66, Lancaster 51

Fort Atkinson 72, Whitewater 40

Gilmanton 68, Lincoln 52

Green Bay East 80, Green Bay Southwest 69

Gresham Community 74, Northland Lutheran 69

Hillsboro 66, Iowa-Grant 52

Holmen 73, Sparta 43

Hustisford 83, Wayland Academy 57

Kenosha Christian Life 58, Westlake, Ill. 56

Luther 67, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Mabel-Canton, Minn. 72, Coulee Christian-Providence 61

Manawa 57, Oneida Nation 44

Marathon 57, Athens 53

Markesan 68, Parkview 43

Mauston 78, Wautoma 74

Mellen 77, Winter 61

Mineral Point 56, New Glarus 53

Mosinee 59, Northland Pines 56

Neillsville 71, McDonell Central 58

New Richmond 75, Somerset 60

North Crawford 44, Belmont 41

Northwestern 91, Hayward 53

Northwood 72, South Shore 53

Oconto 91, Sevastopol 47

Ozaukee 67, Valley Christian 39

Pacelli 50, Wild Rose 38

Rosholt 54, Tigerton 39

Saint Croix Central 54, Elk Mound 41

Saint Lawrence Seminary 54, NE Wis. Christian Home School 25

Seneca 53, Platteville 43

Shawano 59, Lakeland 50

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Salam School 45

St. Croix Falls 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

University School of Milwaukee 80, Saint Francis 54

Verona Area 77, Mount Horeb 66

Westfield Area 58, Pardeeville 45

Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Almond-Bancroft 48

Whitehall 65, Thorp 45

Wisconsin Dells 51, Westby 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..