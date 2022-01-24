The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 59, Port Edwards 31
Augusta 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57
Belleville 85, Turner 56
Black Hawk 34, Argyle 33
Cambridge 77, Waterloo 47
Cameron 80, Barron 71
Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Central 63
Chippewa Falls 50, Menomonie 47
Cumberland 79, Amery 55
De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46
Drummond 52, Butternut 31
Durand 69, Fall Creek 63
East Troy 52, Edgerton 37
Fennimore 66, Lancaster 51
Fort Atkinson 72, Whitewater 40
Gilmanton 68, Lincoln 52
Green Bay East 80, Green Bay Southwest 69
Gresham Community 74, Northland Lutheran 69
Holmen 73, Sparta 43
Hustisford 83, Wayland Academy 57
Luther 67, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Mabel-Canton, Minn. 72, Coulee Christian-Providence 61
Manawa 57, Oneida Nation 44
Marathon 57, Athens 53
Markesan 68, Parkview 43
Mauston 78, Wautoma 74
Mellen 77, Winter 61
Mineral Point 56, New Glarus 53
Mosinee 59, Northland Pines 56
Neillsville 71, McDonell Central 58
New Richmond 75, Somerset 60
Northwestern 91, Hayward 53
Oconto 91, Sevastopol 47
Ozaukee 67, Valley Christian 39
Pacelli 50, Wild Rose 38
Rosholt 54, Tigerton 39
Saint Croix Central 54, Elk Mound 41
Saint Lawrence Seminary 54, NE Wis. Christian Home School 25
Seneca 53, Platteville 43
Shawano 59, Lakeland 50
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Salam School 45
St. Croix Falls 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
University School of Milwaukee 80, Saint Francis 54
Verona Area 77, Mount Horeb 66
Westfield Area 58, Pardeeville 45
Weyauwega-Fremont 59, Almond-Bancroft 48
Wisconsin Dells 51, Westby 43
