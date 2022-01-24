The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 48, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 37

Benton 40, Monticello 29

Black Hawk 49, Dodgeville 42

Cameron 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 35

Coleman 62, Oneida Nation 35

De Soto 49, New Lisbon 46

Drummond 40, Hurley 30

Edgar 53, Loyal 38

Florence 62, Goodman/Pembine 13

Fox Valley Lutheran 50, Oconto Falls 33

Freedom 82, Marinette 22

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55, Viroqua 40

Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41

Kenosha Bradford 61, Delavan-Darien 37

Lakeland 72, Shawano 52

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Columbus 44

Laona-Wabeno 67, Elcho 35

Luxemburg-Casco 59, Waupaca 22

Marshall 54, Jefferson 44

Mellen 77, Washburn 39

Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 32

Merrill 63, Antigo 36

Mondovi 50, Portage 35

Mosinee 81, Northland Pines 39

Neillsville 47, Assumption 35

New Holstein 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

Oconto 78, Sturgeon Bay 35

Peshtigo 60, Southern Door 34

Poynette 78, Portage 42

Rhinelander 65, Three Lakes 41

Rice Lake 69, Medford Area 42

Richland Center 66, Royall 42

Somerset 58, Amery 49

Spencer 38, Newman Catholic 26

St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29

Suring 63, Lena 48

Tomah 34, Adams-Friendship 27

Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 43, OT

Wautoma 57, Mauston 33

Wilmot Union 58, Grant, Ill. 50

Wrightstown 53, Little Chute 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..