MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say six people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides. Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference that police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead were pending. Formolo says a motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known. Police have not said what caused the deaths, but Formolo said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

