GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 48, Potosi/Cassville 22

Ashland 76, Spooner 23

Barron 52, Cameron 39

Bonduel 60, Algoma 27

Brookfield East 68, Arrowhead 66, 3OT

Brown Deer 58, Random Lake 41

Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43

Colfax 42, Elk Mound 29

Columbus 73, Palmyra-Eagle 31

Crandon 52, Gillett 30

Cumberland 55, Northwestern 43

Durand 55, Luther 37

Edgewood 50, Laconia 43

Germantown 76, Oak Creek 60

Hopkins, Minn. 66, Grandview 37

Kenosha Indian Trail 58, Milwaukee School of Languages 52

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50, Catholic Central 27

Kiel 59, Howards Grove 52, OT

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 36

Lake Holcombe 72, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 66

Lake Mills 56, Belmont 42

Madison Country Day 60, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 34

Madison Memorial 61, Janesville Parker 29

Madison West 60, Janesville Craig 25

Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 24

McDonell Central 57, Bloomer 54

Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 43

Mineral Point 67, Belleville 47

Mukwonago 83, Stoughton 65

Pardeeville 59, Rio 56

Phillips 70, Unity 33

Pius XI Catholic 49, Dominican 31

Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23

Racine Lutheran 44, Saint Thomas More 37

Sauk Prairie 33, Oregon 30

Turtle Lake 65, Spring Valley 34

University School of Milwaukee 62, Kenosha Christian Life 35

Verona Area 47, Sun Prairie 45

Watertown Luther Prep 44, Brookfield Academy 35

Waunakee 65, Platteville 50

Wisconsin Heights 45, Parkview 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookfield Central vs. Bay Port, ppd.

Madison La Follette vs. Madison East, ppd.

Saint Croix Central vs. Medford Area, ccd.

