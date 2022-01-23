NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended by the NBA for one game for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard. Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.

