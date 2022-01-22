The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 65, Horicon 46
Brookfield Academy 52, St. John’s NW Military Academy 47, OT
Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 43
Cambria-Friesland 55, Williams Bay 48
De Pere 86, Escanaba, Mich. 47
Eau Claire Memorial 84, Richfield, Minn. 63
Edgewood 60, Beaver Dam 47
Fall River 62, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Gillett 51, Crandon 45
Hustisford 68, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Kaukauna 91, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 56
Kenosha Tremper 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 67
Laconia 61, Waupun 60
Maranatha Christian, Minn. 74, Rice Lake 48
Marquette University 78, Wauwatosa East 73
Mayville 78, Ripon 63
Menomonee Falls 83, Totino-Grace, Minn. 70
New Holstein 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 55
Oconomowoc 42, Middleton 40
Oregon 75, Watertown 55
Pardeeville 67, Deerfield 52
Pewaukee 78, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minn. 52
Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51
Randolph 55, Oakfield 40
Rio 67, Palmyra-Eagle 38
Saint Francis 60, Catholic Central 58, OT
St. Marys Springs 59, Omro 43
Unity 54, Phillips 29
Westosha Central 67, Waukesha West 63
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 88, North Fond du Lac 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..