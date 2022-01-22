The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Potosi/Cassville 22
Barron 52, Cameron 39
Bonduel 60, Algoma 27
Brookfield East 68, Arrowhead 66, 3OT
Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43
Columbus 73, Palmyra-Eagle 31
Crandon 52, Gillett 30
Durand 55, Luther 37
Germantown 76, Oak Creek 60
Kenosha Indian Trail 58, Milwaukee School of Languages 52
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50, Catholic Central 27
Kiel 59, Howards Grove 52, OT
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 36
Lake Holcombe 72, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 66
Lake Mills 56, Belmont 42
Madison Memorial 61, Janesville Parker 29
Madison West 60, Janesville Craig 25
Martin Luther 67, Shoreland Lutheran 24
McDonell Central 57, Bloomer 54
Middleton 57, Beloit Memorial 43
Mineral Point 67, Belleville 47
Mukwonago 83, Stoughton 65
Pardeeville 59, Rio 56
Phillips 70, Unity 33
Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23
Racine Lutheran 44, Saint Thomas More 37
Sauk Prairie 33, Oregon 30
Turtle Lake 65, Spring Valley 34
Verona Area 47, Sun Prairie 45
Watertown Luther Prep 44, Brookfield Academy 35
Waunakee 65, Platteville 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..