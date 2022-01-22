The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 65, Horicon 46
Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 43
Cambria-Friesland 55, Williams Bay 48
Eau Claire Memorial 84, Richfield, Minn. 63
Fall River 62, Central Wisconsin Christian 44
Gillett 51, Crandon 45
Hustisford 68, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Kenosha Tremper 77, Milwaukee Riverside University 67
Maranatha Christian, Minn. 74, Rice Lake 48
Marquette University 78, Wauwatosa East 73
Mayville 78, Ripon 63
Oconomowoc 42, Middleton 40
Pewaukee 78, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minn. 52
Prairie du Chien 58, Barneveld 51
Rio 67, Palmyra-Eagle 38
St. Marys Springs 59, Omro 43
Unity 54, Phillips 29
Westosha Central 67, Waukesha West 63
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 88, North Fond du Lac 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..