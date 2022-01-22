The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 48, Potosi/Cassville 22

Bonduel 60, Algoma 27

Brookfield East 68, Arrowhead 66, 3OT

Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43

Columbus 73, Palmyra-Eagle 31

Crandon 52, Gillett 30

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50, Catholic Central 27

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 36

Lake Mills 56, Belmont 42

Madison West 60, Janesville Craig 25

McDonell Central 57, Bloomer 54

Mineral Point 67, Belleville 47

Mukwonago 84, Stoughton 65

Pardeeville 59, Rio 56

Phillips 70, Unity 33

Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23

Sauk Prairie 33, Oregon 30

Watertown Luther Prep 44, Brookfield Academy 35

Waunakee 65, Platteville 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..