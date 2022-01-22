The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Potosi/Cassville 22
Bonduel 60, Algoma 27
Brookfield East 68, Arrowhead 66, 3OT
Chilton 71, Sturgeon Bay 43
Columbus 73, Palmyra-Eagle 31
Crandon 52, Gillett 30
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50, Catholic Central 27
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 36
Lake Mills 56, Belmont 42
Madison West 60, Janesville Craig 25
McDonell Central 57, Bloomer 54
Mineral Point 67, Belleville 47
Mukwonago 84, Stoughton 65
Pardeeville 59, Rio 56
Phillips 70, Unity 33
Prairie du Chien 65, Barneveld 23
Sauk Prairie 33, Oregon 30
Watertown Luther Prep 44, Brookfield Academy 35
Waunakee 65, Platteville 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..