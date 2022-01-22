By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers heads into another offseason of uncertainty after one more frustrating finish to a brilliant year. Rodgers drove the Packers to a touchdown on the game’s opening possession but couldn’t get them back in the end zone the rest of the night as their season ended Saturday night with a stunning 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired won the game for the 49ers.

