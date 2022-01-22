The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 74, Westfield Area 55
Almond-Bancroft 59, Port Edwards 31
Arrowhead 96, Muskego 56
Ashwaubenon 66, Pulaski 49
Augusta 70, Independence 45
Badger 72, Wilmot Union 69
Baldwin-Woodville 76, Prescott 69
Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 67
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Black Hawk 62, Pecatonica 61
Blair-Taylor 59, Lincoln 23
Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38
Bowler 93, Tigerton 40
Brillion 75, Sheboygan Falls 45
Brodhead 76, McFarland 66
Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64
Bruce 60, Clayton 33
Burlington 54, Waterford 53
Cameron 80, Barron 71
Catholic Central 62, Living Word Lutheran 60
Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40
Clinton 56, Jefferson 49
Coleman 67, Lena 29
Columbus 64, Lake Mills 37
Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46
Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Cuba City 65, Darlington 59
D.C. Everest 75, Wausau East 52
De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66
Dodgeville 62, Richland Center 59
Durand 55, Mondovi 49
East Troy 58, Turner 50
Eau Claire Memorial 62, River Falls 47
Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48
Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28
Eleva-Strum 55, Gilmanton 42
Elkhorn Area 67, Delavan-Darien 64
Evansville 45, Big Foot 27
Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Freedom 61, Wrightstown 46
Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52
Greendale 57, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Hartford Union 62, Cedarburg 57
Howards Grove 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34
Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39
Hurley 74, Washburn 35
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Indian 50
Iowa-Grant 57, Riverdale 49
Ithaca 68, De Soto 64
Janesville Parker 85, Beloit Memorial 59
Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51
Kaukauna 95, Oshkosh West 67
Kenosha Bradford 61, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60
Kenosha Christian Life 83, Kenosha Reuther 80
Kettle Moraine 64, Catholic Memorial 63
Kiel 74, New Holstein 59
Kimberly 74, Fond du Lac 50
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 56
Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45
Little Chute 49, Clintonville 34
Lodi 76, Watertown Luther Prep 60
Loyal 59, Greenwood 23
Loyal 63, Gilman 13
Madison Memorial 62, Janesville Craig 41
Manawa 72, Marion 43
Manitowoc Lincoln 45, Green Bay Preble 37
Marquette University 84, Wauwatosa West 70
Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Mauston 78, Wautoma 74
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41
Medford Area 78, Lakeland 45
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Alma 51
Middleton 56, Madison East 50
Milton 73, Sauk Prairie 44
Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54
Monticello 54, Albany 39
Mosinee 68, Antigo 47
Neillsville 77, Gilman 18
New Glarus 64, Marshall 55
Northland Pines 55, Tomahawk 45
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oneida Nation 51, Niagara 43
Plymouth 71, Berlin 65
Prairie Farm 53, New Auburn 48
Prentice 85, Assumption 72
Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Dominican 67
Random Lake 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51
Reedsville 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
River Ridge 57, Highland 45
Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Kohler 61
Sheboygan Christian 64, Oostburg 56
Shiocton 82, Amherst 63
Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58
Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55
Somerset 78, Altoona 69
South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66
Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Spooner 62, Ashland 42
Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46
St. Mary Catholic 96, Mishicot 55
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39
Stevens Point 53, Rhinelander 28
Stratford 63, Phillips 47
Sun Prairie 66, Madison La Follette 62
Suring 47, Wausaukee 44
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
Unity 59, Webster 26
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Verona Area 71, Madison West 62
Waukesha South 74, Mukwonago 66
Wausau West 66, Merrill 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, La Farge 38
West Bend West 67, Grafton 53
Weyauwega-Fremont 63, Wild Rose 23
Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51
Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36
Wisconsin Heights 55, Cambridge 49
