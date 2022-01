MILWAUKEE — Antoine Davis had 30 points as Detroit Mercy defeated Milwaukee 71-58 to end a three-game losing streak. Davis buried a 3-pointer and followed that with layup with 3:31 to go to give Detroit Mercy a 57-54 lead and the Titans never trailed again. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points for the Panthers, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.