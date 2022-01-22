By CHARLES F. GARDNER

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over Sacramento on Saturday, the second win in two nights for the defending NBA champions. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out for Milwaukee due to right knee soreness. The Bucks hit 21 of 42 three-point shots and had six players in double figures. Middleton led the way with 34 points and Holiday added 26.

