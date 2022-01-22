MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and injured a third. The double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Milwaukee police said suspects approached a vehicle, firing shots into the car, striking the three men. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 38-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said they continue to seek unknown suspects.

