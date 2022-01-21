By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker has been recorded on video saying that Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats” to win upcoming elections and that he’d like to punch Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over pandemic restrictions. The video of state Rep. Elijah Behnke was posted online Thursday and was first reported on Friday by the Wisconsin State Journal. In the wide-ranging 25-minute video, which appears to have been taken secretly by visitors in Behnke’s Capitol office, he disparages Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as a “swamp creature” and supports debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. He also says that if he ever sees Evers in person, he’s going to punch him.

