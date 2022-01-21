By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican Wisconsin state lawmaker has been recorded on video telling constituents that Republicans need to “cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules” to win upcoming elections and also made a vague threat of violence against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The video of state Rep. Elijah Behnke was posted online Thursday and was first reported on Friday by the Wisconsin State Journal. In the wide-ranging 25-minute video, which appears to have been taken secretly by visitors in Behnke’s Capitol office, he disparages Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos as a “swamp creature” and supports debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. He also says that if he ever sees Evers in person, he’s going to punch him.

