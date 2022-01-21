By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — U.S. academics who help locate Holocaust mass graves and execution sites in Eastern Europe have used high-tech, ground-penetrating radar to identify potential burial sites of people who disappeared amid war and interethnic strife in Cyprus decades ago. Harry M. Jol, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire told the Associated Press Friday that he and assistant Joe Beck searched several pre-selected sites between Dec. 28 and Jan. 6 using a system that creates subsurface images without the need to dig. They passed information to experts who have since 2006 sought more than 2,000 missing Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots regarding areas where the soil had been disturbed by human activity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.