The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 51, Augusta 45

Altoona 59, Osceola 41

Augustine Prep 52, Salam School 33

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Saint Croix Central 34

Beaver Dam 62, Monona Grove 49

Belleville 61, Wisconsin Heights 32

Beloit Memorial 41, Janesville Parker 32

Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35

Boscobel 72, Iowa-Grant 47

Brillion 72, New Holstein 65

Chilton 55, Valders 36

Clayton 50, Bruce 32

Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20

Coleman 40, Niagara 30

Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28

Cuba City 69, Darlington 51

Cumberland 49, Luck 21

DeForest 72, Stoughton 48

Denmark 63, Waupaca 50

Dominican 42, Racine St. Catherine’s 26

Durand 63, Spring Valley 24

Edgerton 67, Clinton 41

Edgewood 55, Portage 19

Eleva-Strum 43, Lincoln 38

Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 43

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

Fall River 70, Cambria-Friesland 52

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 32

Franklin 59, Racine Horlick 19

Freedom 82, Denmark 20

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 67, Sturgeon Bay 38

Germantown 82, Menomonee Falls 45

Gresham Community 52, Lena 43

Hilbert 39, Reedsville 38

Hurley 71, Butternut 12

Hustisford 64, Horicon 24

Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38

Jefferson 48, McFarland 34

Kewaunee 60, Algoma 13

Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 30

Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35

Lake Mills 75, Watertown Luther Prep 67

Lena 54, Crivitz 46

Loyal 44, Greenwood 33

Madison East 50, Middleton 48

Marshall 83, Waterloo 30

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 31

Mishicot 55, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Neillsville 59, Gilman 26

New Glarus 67, Cambridge 53

Northwestern 65, Ashland 61

Northwood 43, Prairie Farm 30

Oconto 71, Southern Door 56

Oostburg 56, Howards Grove 53

Oregon 79, Baraboo 42

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Regis 65

Pacelli 49, Manawa 36

Pardeeville 58, Princeton/Green Lake 21

Parkview 39, Madison Abundant Life 23

Peshtigo 39, Sevastopol 34

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41

Random Lake 43, Kohler 38

Reedsburg Area 93, Monroe 20

Richland Center 41, Dodgeville 26

Rio 44, Markesan 38

Riverdale 63, Southwestern 54

Sauk Prairie 45, Mount Horeb 33

Seneca 46, North Crawford 31

South Milwaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

South Shore 45, Mellen 42

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41

Superior 58, Hibbing, Minn. 23

Valley Christian 48, Stockbridge 30

Verona Area 74, Madison West 16

Waupaca 39, Little Chute 25

Wausau West 75, D.C. Everest 62

Wautoma 57, Mauston 33

Westfield Area 62, Adams-Friendship 27

Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38

Wrightstown 56, Luxemburg-Casco 35

___

