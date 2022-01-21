MADISON, Wis. — A former western Wisconsin man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for committing fraud to obtain military contracts. Craig Klund, of Yankton, South Dakota, was convicted of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft for defrauding the U.S. Department of Defense by using shell companies, aliases and other deceptive practices. U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Thursday also ordered Klund to pay nearly $436,000 in restitution and serve three years on supervised release after his prison time. Using his shell companies Klund won more than 1,900 military contracts worth about $7.4 million from 2011 to 2019 and was paid nearly $3 million.

