MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a Justice Department investigation into 10 Republican electors who submitted false paperwork last year saying former President Donald Trump had won in the battleground state. President Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes. The Republicans who met have defended the move saying they were submitting the votes in case Trump’s loss was overturned in courts. Pocan said in his letter Friday it was imperative for the Justice Department to act “to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud.” Pocan urged Garland to act quickly “for Wisconsin, for the Department, and for the nation.”

