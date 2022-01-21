GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush as outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus have been activated from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Smith has been dealing with a back issue while Mercilus was recovering from a biceps injury.

