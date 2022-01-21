The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58
Arrowhead 59, Muskego 37
Ashwaubenon 45, Pulaski 32
Auburndale 57, Rib Lake 46
Bangor 68, Wonewoc-Center 26
Bay Port 74, Sheboygan South 36
Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa East 30
Brown Deer 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 48
Cedarburg 56, Hartford Union 55
Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40
De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 29
De Soto 56, Ithaca 54
Delavan-Darien 55, Elkhorn Area 37
Edgar 59, Abbotsford 34
Florence 57, Lena 43
Grafton 67, West Bend West 25
Grantsburg 71, Frederic 34
Holmen 59, Sparta 40
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12
Hudson 70, Chippewa Falls 24
Kaukauna 55, Oshkosh West 45
Kenosha Christian Life 55, Kenosha Reuther 12
Kettle Moraine 87, Catholic Memorial 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Ripon 56
Kewaskum 59, Winneconne 38
Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 47
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 42
Lake Holcombe 62, Birchwood 39
Laona-Wabeno 67, Gibraltar 41
Manawa 61, Marion 23
Menasha 66, Green Bay East 11
Milwaukee DSHA 62, Wauwatosa West 38
Mosinee 66, Antigo 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 31
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52
Newman Catholic 64, Chequamegon 24
Northland Pines 57, Tomahawk 38
Northwood 55, Luck 20
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay Southwest 34
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 32
Onalaska 33, La Crosse Central 24
Phillips 70, Stratford 48
Pius XI Catholic 59, Pewaukee 53
Prairie Farm 65, New Auburn 19
Rice Lake 40, Menomonie 36
Shorewood 57, Cudahy 14
Siren 69, Turtle Lake 65
Slinger 70, Nicolet 29
Somerset 58, Amery 49
Stevens Point 64, Rhinelander 39
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
Unity 60, Webster 22
Waterford 43, Burlington 34
Waupun 82, Plymouth 34
Wausau West 85, Merrill 37
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 46
West De Pere 76, Seymour 55
Wilmot Union 50, Badger 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Marshfield 53
