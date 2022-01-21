The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 96, Muskego 56
Ashwaubenon 66, Pulaski 49
Augusta 70, Independence 45
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38
Bowler 93, Tigerton 40
Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64
Bruce 60, Clayton 33
Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40
Clinton 56, Jefferson 49
Coleman 67, Lena 29
Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Cuba City 65, Darlington 59
De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66
Durand 55, Mondovi 49
East Troy 58, Turner 50
Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48
Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28
Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Luxemburg-Casco 44
Freedom 61, Wrightstown 46
Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52
Greendale 57, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39
Hurley 74, Washburn 35
Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Indian 50
Iowa-Grant 57, Riverdale 49
Janesville Parker 85, Beloit Memorial 59
Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51
Kaukauna 95, Oshkosh West 67
Kettle Moraine 64, Catholic Memorial 63
Kiel 74, New Holstein 59
Kimberly 74, Fond du Lac 50
Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45
Little Chute 49, Clintonville 34
Loyal 59, Greenwood 23
Loyal 63, Gilman 13
Madison Memorial 62, Janesville Craig 41
Manawa 72, Marion 43
Manitowoc Lincoln 45, Green Bay Preble 37
Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Mauston 78, Wautoma 74
McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41
Medford Area 78, Lakeland 45
Middleton 56, Madison East 50
Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54
Mosinee 68, Antigo 47
Neillsville 77, Gilman 18
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Oneida Nation 51, Niagara 43
Plymouth 71, Berlin 65
Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30
Sheboygan Christian 64, Oostburg 56
Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58
Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55
South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66
Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46
St. Mary Catholic 96, Mishicot 55
Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39
Stevens Point 53, Rhinelander 28
Suring 47, Wausaukee 44
Unity 59, Webster 26
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Waukesha South 74, Mukwonago 66
Weyauwega-Fremont 63, Wild Rose 23
Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51
Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..