The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 96, Muskego 56

Ashwaubenon 66, Pulaski 49

Augusta 70, Independence 45

Benton 52, Belmont 41

Bloomer 47, Fall Creek 38

Bowler 93, Tigerton 40

Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64

Bruce 60, Clayton 33

Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40

Clinton 56, Jefferson 49

Coleman 67, Lena 29

Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Cuba City 65, Darlington 59

De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66

Durand 55, Mondovi 49

East Troy 58, Turner 50

Eau Claire North 53, New Richmond 48

Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28

Fennimore 72, Boscobel 51

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Luxemburg-Casco 44

Freedom 61, Wrightstown 46

Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52

Greendale 57, New Berlin Eisenhower 52

Hudson 57, Chippewa Falls 39

Hurley 74, Washburn 35

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Menominee Indian 50

Iowa-Grant 57, Riverdale 49

Janesville Parker 85, Beloit Memorial 59

Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51

Kaukauna 95, Oshkosh West 67

Kettle Moraine 64, Catholic Memorial 63

Kiel 74, New Holstein 59

Kimberly 74, Fond du Lac 50

Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45

Little Chute 49, Clintonville 34

Loyal 59, Greenwood 23

Loyal 63, Gilman 13

Madison Memorial 62, Janesville Craig 41

Manawa 72, Marion 43

Manitowoc Lincoln 45, Green Bay Preble 37

Martin Luther 44, Shoreland Lutheran 43

Mauston 78, Wautoma 74

McDonell Central 68, Thorp 41

Medford Area 78, Lakeland 45

Middleton 56, Madison East 50

Mineral Point 64, Southwestern 54

Mosinee 68, Antigo 47

Neillsville 77, Gilman 18

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Oneida Nation 51, Niagara 43

Plymouth 71, Berlin 65

Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30

Sheboygan Christian 64, Oostburg 56

Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58

Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55

South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66

Southern Door 65, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60

Spring Valley 52, Elk Mound 46

St. Mary Catholic 96, Mishicot 55

Stanley-Boyd 55, Cadott 39

Stevens Point 53, Rhinelander 28

Suring 47, Wausaukee 44

Unity 59, Webster 26

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Waukesha South 74, Mukwonago 66

Weyauwega-Fremont 63, Wild Rose 23

Whitehall 62, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51

Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..