Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58

Arrowhead 59, Muskego 37

Bangor 68, Wonewoc-Center 26

Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa East 30

Brown Deer 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 48

Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40

De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 29

De Soto 56, Ithaca 54

Edgar 59, Abbotsford 34

Florence 57, Lena 43

Grafton 67, West Bend West 25

Grantsburg 71, Frederic 34

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12

Hudson 70, Chippewa Falls 24

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Ripon 56

Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 47

Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 42

Lake Holcombe 62, Birchwood 39

Manawa 61, Marion 23

Menasha 66, Green Bay East 11

Mosinee 66, Antigo 31

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 31

New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52

Newman Catholic 64, Chequamegon 24

Northwood 55, Luck 20

Notre Dame 76, Green Bay Southwest 34

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 32

Onalaska 33, La Crosse Central 24

Pius XI Catholic 59, Pewaukee 53

Rice Lake 40, Menomonie 36

Shorewood 57, Cudahy 14

Slinger 70, Nicolet 29

Somerset 58, Amery 49

Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39

Unity 60, Webster 22

Waterford 43, Burlington 34

Waupun 82, Plymouth 34

West Bend East 60, Port Washington 46

West De Pere 76, Seymour 55

Wilmot Union 50, Badger 45

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Marshfield 53

