The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58
Arrowhead 59, Muskego 37
Bangor 68, Wonewoc-Center 26
Brookfield East 61, Wauwatosa East 30
Brown Deer 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 48
Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40
De Pere 72, Sheboygan North 29
De Soto 56, Ithaca 54
Edgar 59, Abbotsford 34
Florence 57, Lena 43
Grafton 67, West Bend West 25
Grantsburg 71, Frederic 34
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12
Hudson 70, Chippewa Falls 24
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 71, Ripon 56
Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 47
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 42
Lake Holcombe 62, Birchwood 39
Manawa 61, Marion 23
Menasha 66, Green Bay East 11
Mosinee 66, Antigo 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 31
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 52
Newman Catholic 64, Chequamegon 24
Northwood 55, Luck 20
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay Southwest 34
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 32
Onalaska 33, La Crosse Central 24
Pius XI Catholic 59, Pewaukee 53
Rice Lake 40, Menomonie 36
Shorewood 57, Cudahy 14
Slinger 70, Nicolet 29
Somerset 58, Amery 49
Union Grove 62, Westosha Central 39
Unity 60, Webster 22
Waterford 43, Burlington 34
Waupun 82, Plymouth 34
West Bend East 60, Port Washington 46
West De Pere 76, Seymour 55
Wilmot Union 50, Badger 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Marshfield 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..