The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowler 93, Tigerton 40

Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64

Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52

Hurley 74, Washburn 35

Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51

Loyal 63, Gilman 13

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52

Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44

Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30

Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58

Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55

South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66

Suring 47, Wausaukee 44

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..