The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowler 93, Tigerton 40
Brown Deer 67, Milwaukee Lutheran 64
Crivitz 88, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Grantsburg 69, Frederic 52
Hurley 74, Washburn 35
Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 51
Loyal 63, Gilman 13
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha North 44
Saint Croix Central 82, Amery 30
Shorewood 79, Cudahy 58
Solon Springs 75, Mellen 55
South Shore 93, Lac Courte Oreilles 66
Suring 47, Wausaukee 44
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Wisconsin Dells 62, Nekoosa 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..