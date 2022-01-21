By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have chosen prominent business attorney Jay Rothman as the next system president. The pick Friday comes after the system went almost two years without a permanent leader. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since Ray Cross retired in June 2020. Rothman has served as chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner since 2011. He joined the firm in 1986 and has been a partner since 1994. He has no experience administering higher education. He beat out UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt to win the job.

