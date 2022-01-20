MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man who was accused of killing and dismembering his parents. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours Thursday before finding 23-year-old Chandler Halderson guilty on all counts related to the killing of his parents, 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson. The killings happened July 1 in the Halderson’s home in Windsor, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee. Chandler was convicted on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person. A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

