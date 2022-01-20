By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to him, even though that isn’t possible. Speaker Robin Vos removed the lone staff member assigned to fellow Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun on Thursday. The move was first reported by WisPolitics.com and confirmed by Vos’s office. Ramthun has vocally advocated election conspiracy theories. The pushback against one of the most conservative Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly comes as an investigation ordered by Vos into the 2020 election continues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.