BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgewood 64, McFarland 58

Kenosha Bradford 78, Young Coggs Prep 27

Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Francis 35

Shorewood 82, Messmer 58

University School of Milwaukee 64, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58

Waukesha North 65, Oak Creek 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wauwatosa East vs. Kenosha Tremper, ccd.

