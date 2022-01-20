The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 59, Cashton 40
Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 47
Brookwood 62, New Lisbon 44
Bruce 78, Birchwood 33
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63
De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33
Edgar 79, Abbotsford 31
Edgerton 67, Clinton 41
Elcho 88, Bowler 46
Florence 57, Norway, Mich. 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Oconto Falls 40
Freedom 78, Marinette 51
Green Bay East 77, Menasha 70, OT
Hillsboro 57, Royall 48
Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Kewaskum 58, Ripon 56
La Crosse Central 40, Onalaska 38
Laconia 62, Mayville 53
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Marathon 57, Athens 53
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 39
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 96, Milwaukee Pulaski 50
New London 63, Green Bay West 21
Newman Catholic 79, Chequamegon 65
Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35
Omro 73, North Fond du Lac 48
Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55
Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28
Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60
St. Marys Springs 54, Campbellsport 47
University Lake/Trinity 72, Eastbrook Academy 52
Waukesha South 78, Verona Area 58
West De Pere 58, Seymour 53
West Salem 85, Luther 79
Whitnall 59, Greenfield 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Lomira 67
Winneconne 55, Waupun 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..