GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augustine Prep 52, Salam School 33

Belleville 61, Wisconsin Heights 32

Beloit Memorial 41, Janesville Parker 32

Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35

Boscobel 72, Iowa-Grant 47

Brillion 72, New Holstein 65

Clayton 50, Bruce 32

Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20

Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28

Cuba City 69, Darlington 51

Cumberland 49, Luck 21

DeForest 72, Stoughton 48

Denmark 63, Waupaca 50

Dominican 42, Racine St. Catherine’s 26

Durand 63, Spring Valley 24

Edgewood 55, Portage 19

Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 43

Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 59, Marinette 32

Franklin 59, Racine Horlick 19

Freedom 82, Denmark 20

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 67, Sturgeon Bay 38

Germantown 82, Menomonee Falls 45

Gresham Community 52, Lena 43

Hurley 71, Butternut 12

Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38

Jefferson 48, McFarland 34

Kewaunee 60, Algoma 13

Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 30

Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35

Lake Mills 75, Watertown Luther Prep 67

Loyal 44, Greenwood 33

Madison East 50, Middleton 48

New Glarus 67, Cambridge 53

Northwestern 65, Ashland 61

Oconto 71, Southern Door 56

Oostburg 56, Howards Grove 53

Oregon 79, Baraboo 42

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Regis 65

Pacelli 49, Manawa 36

Pardeeville 58, Princeton/Green Lake 21

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41

Random Lake 43, Kohler 38

Reedsburg Area 93, Monroe 20

Rio 44, Markesan 38

Riverdale 63, Southwestern 54

Sauk Prairie 45, Mount Horeb 33

Seneca 46, North Crawford 31

South Milwaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 49

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 41

Superior 58, Hibbing, Minn. 23

Verona Area 74, Madison West 16

Wausau West 75, D.C. Everest 62

Wautoma 57, Mauston 33

Westfield Area 62, Adams-Friendship 27

Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38

Wrightstown 56, Luxemburg-Casco 35

