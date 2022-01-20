The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 59, Cashton 40

Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 47

Bruce 78, Birchwood 33

Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63

Edgar 79, Abbotsford 31

Edgerton 67, Clinton 41

Elcho 88, Bowler 46

Freedom 78, Marinette 51

Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

La Crosse Central 40, Onalaska 38

Laconia 62, Mayville 53

Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29

Marathon 57, Athens 53

Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35

Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55

Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28

Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60

St. Marys Springs 54, Campbellsport 47

West De Pere 58, Seymour 53

Whitnall 59, Greenfield 47

Winneconne 55, Waupun 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..