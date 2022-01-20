The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonduel 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35
Brillion 72, New Holstein 65
Clayton 50, Bruce 32
Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 28
Cuba City 69, Darlington 51
Cumberland 49, Luck 21
DeForest 72, Stoughton 48
Denmark 63, Waupaca 50
Dominican 42, Racine St. Catherine’s 26
Elk Mound 55, Elmwood/Plum City 32
Ellsworth 69, Spring Valley 43
Fall Creek 47, Bloomer 41
Franklin 59, Racine Horlick 19
Freedom 82, Denmark 20
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 67, Sturgeon Bay 38
Germantown 82, Menomonee Falls 45
Gresham Community 52, Lena 43
Hurley 71, Butternut 12
Janesville Craig 41, Madison Memorial 38
Kewaunee 60, Algoma 13
Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 30
Ladysmith 51, Hayward 35
Madison East 50, Middleton 48
New Glarus 67, Cambridge 53
Oostburg 56, Howards Grove 53
Oregon 79, Baraboo 42
Pacelli 49, Manawa 36
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41
Random Lake 43, Kohler 38
South Milwaukee 72, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Superior 58, Hibbing, Minn. 23
Verona Area 74, Madison West 16
Wausau West 75, D.C. Everest 62
Wautoma 57, Mauston 33
Westfield Area 62, Adams-Friendship 27
Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38
