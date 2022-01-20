The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Edgerton 67, Clinton 41

Freedom 78, Marinette 51

Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29

Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35

Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55

Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28

Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60

Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46

