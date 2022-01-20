The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Edgerton 67, Clinton 41
Freedom 78, Marinette 51
Kenosha Christian Life 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Little Chute 54, Waupaca 29
Oakfield 38, Westosha Central 35
Pewaukee 87, Pius XI Catholic 55
Pittsville 80, Tri-County 28
Salam School 78, Augustine Prep 60
Wisconsin Lutheran 85, South Milwaukee 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
