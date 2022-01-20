GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay defeated Detroit 70-63. Antoine Davis led the Titans on Thursday night with 25 points.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay defeated Detroit 70-63. Antoine Davis led the Titans on Thursday night with 25 points.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.