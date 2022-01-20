By TODD RICHMOND

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to vote on a package of Republican-authored bills that would dramatically expand gun rights in Wisconsin, even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of them. The proposals would allow people with concealed carry licenses to go armed on school grounds and in churches on private school grounds; lower the minimum age for obtaining a concealed carry license from 21 to 18; and allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin. The Assembly was set to vote on the proposals during a floor session Thursday. Approval sends the bills to the Senate.

