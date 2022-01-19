The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kenosha Bradford 78, Young Coggs Prep 27
Lake Country Lutheran 88, Saint Francis 35
Shorewood 82, Messmer 58
University School of Milwaukee 64, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58
Waukesha North 65, Oak Creek 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wauwatosa East vs. Kenosha Tremper, ccd.
___
