GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. The 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas A&M made eight starts this season but hadn’t played at all in their past three games. This move comes as the Packers prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Keke had 23 tackles, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games this season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.